Roman Reigns Reaches New Impressive WWE Milestone

As the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is still the most prominent figure in the WWE.

He defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view event in 2020 after making his comeback from a break at SummerSlam as a heel.

He has since defeated wrestlers like Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and others. Brock Lesnar, the then-WWE Champion, was defeated by Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a title unification match.

Reigns has held the title of Universal Champion for 700 days. It has also been established that, depending on which night (April 1 or April 2) his match takes place, Reigns will have held the title for 944 or 945 days if he defends it at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns won a wild last man standing match against Lesnar at SummerSlam to retain the championship. On September 3rd at the Clash at the Castle event, Reigns will defend his championship against Drew McIntyre.

