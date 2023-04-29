Roman Reigns Reacts To Being Drafted Number One Overall With Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman

The number one overall pick in the 2023 WWE Draft is YOUR “Tribal Chief.”

To the surprise of no one, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was drafted number one overall during night one of the 2023 WWE Draft on Friday Night SmackDown from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX.

The first pick in night one of the draft saw Reigns, along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, collectively drafted together, where they will remain on the blue brand on Friday Night SmackDown.

With the move, the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to Raw, while Reigns’ Universal title will now become exclusive to the SmackDown brand.

Shortly after the draft was announced, The Usos reacted to not being drafted with the rest of The Bloodline on the broadcast, while Reigns was mentioned as not being there.

This didn’t stop “The Tribal Chief” from reacting to the news.

Roman Reigns surfaced on social media during the blue brand WWE on FOX show on Friday night with his quick initial reaction to being the number one overall pick in the 2023 WWE Draft.

“Number one at everything!” he wrote in a tweet replying to the WWE Twitter post about he, Sikoa and Heyman being the first overall pick in the draft and remaining on SmackDown.

