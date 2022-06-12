Roman Reigns Reacts to Facing Riddle on WWE SmackDown Next Week

Riddle gained the chance to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week after defeating Sami Zayn on the show Friday night, with the stipulation that if he lost, he’d be kicked off SmackDown.

Money in the Bank was scheduled to feature the match, but it was nixed after the show was moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena. In response to the match, Reigns wrote the following:

“Now I have to leave the private island…jump on the private yacht….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown. Tribal Chief problems.”

