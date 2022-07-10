Roman Reigns Reacts to His WWE SmackDown Appearance

Roman Reigns has spoken out on his return to WWE programming for the first time in three weeks.

The Bloodline and Paul Heyman joined “The Head of the Table” to the ring on Friday’s SmackDown episode. Before allowing Paul Heyman to hype him, he asked the WWE Universe to acknowledge him.

“Exactly where I need to be,” stated Reigns on Twitter.

At SummerSlam, Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a last man standing match to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 9, 2022

