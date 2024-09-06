Roman Reigns Reacts To John Cena Calling Him The GOAT

Top WWE star Roman Reigns appeared on the Bloomberg Power Players of New York to talk about a number of topics, including 16-time World Champion John Cena calling Reigns the greatest of all time.

Reigns said, “The numbers don’t lie. I wish I could say, ‘I’m Taylor Swift out there,’ but we have a great team. I have a Wiseman. Business has been really good. It’s one of those weird situations. This is where I would normally be like, ‘Paul, brag about me.’ At the end of the day, it’s subjective. There are some objective metrics involved that we can measure. If there’s 60 people over here that are like, ‘No, Roman Reigns is the GOAT.’ Then there’s two people who go, ‘No way. The Undertaker is the Greatest of All Time.’ How do you argue with those two people that believe in their soul that the Undertaker is? That’s the weird part of our job, and that’s the beauty of it. It’s where objective and subjective meet. It can really be whatever you feel it is. As long as you are connected to whose ever product in WWE you are connected to, I think you have the right to claim that superstar being the greatest of all time, to you. As far as what John said, I kind of witnessed and observed his early reign as WWE’s top guy and face of the company. Nobody knows better about everything that it takes to get to that point and be in that conversation. I guess I’m just going to agree with him.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.