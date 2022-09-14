Roman Reigns Reacts to Logan Paul’s “Implied Challenge,” Calls On Paul Heyman

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has addressed the recent remarks made by WWE part-timer Logan Paul.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns made an appearance on Paul’s podcast “Impaulsive” earlier this week, where he discussed a variety of topics, one of which was a potential match with WWE Legend The Rock. Paul expressed interest in competing against The Tribal Chief during the same episode, but after Reigns had already left.

“I can feel the dog coming out in me. Like when I watch him on TV and in the ring, I just wanna fucking wrestle the guy,” said Paul, adding that when he tackles an industry, he wants to immediately climb to the top, as he claims he did in boxing. “That’s what I do. I did it with Floyd Mayweather. My second opponent was Floyd fucking Mayweather.”

Paul referred back to his victory over The Miz at the WWE SummerSlam and said, “Did you see what I did at SummerSlam? When was the last time you saw something like that done? Top rope, onto the table, in my second match ever. It’s what I do. I love competing at the highest level as soon as I get into the thing.”

Paul then stated that he is prepared to take on The Head of the Table because of his previous victories in WWE. These victories include his victory over The Miz as well as his victory alongside The Miz against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

“You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I would win. Me vs. Roman Reigns one-on-one, that’s my match,” he said.

Today, WWE discussed the “implied challenge” that Paul had issued to Reigns on their official website, as well as on social media and The Bump. That prompted Reigns to issue a response, in which he requested that Paul Heyman take care of the YouTuber.

“I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle,” Reigns wrote.

As of the time this article was written, Heyman and Paul had not responded to the comments made by Reigns; however, Heyman had retweeted the post.

Here are the aforementioned tweets, along with the full interview: