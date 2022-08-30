Roman Reigns Reacts to Title Reign Milestone, WWE Congratulates Reigns, Title Defenses

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is celebrating his second year as champion.

At Payback on August 30, 2020, Reigns defeated both Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Title in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match. This victory gave Reigns the WWE Universal Title. After that, he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by winning a Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 38 on April 3, this year. The match was against Brock Lesnar, who had previously held the WWE Championship. He has been the champion for 724 days and counting.

Officially, Reigns has held the Universal Title for 787 days, which is over the course of two reigns. Additionally, he has held the WWE Title for 266 days, which is over the course of four reigns.

Today, WWE extended their congratulations to Roman Reigns on reaching the two-year mark and wrote, “Two years ago, Roman Reigns began his now legendary reign as Universal Champion, winning the title in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Payback on Aug. 30, 2020. Since then, The Head of the Table has defended the championship more than 20 times, overcoming Superstars like Rey Mysterio, Edge, John Cena and Kevin Owens to name a few. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns doubled down on his iconic status by defeating Brock Lesnar and picking up the WWE Championship in the process. Few Superstars in WWE history can claim they have been World Champion for more than two years. As such, Reigns joins an honored crowd that includes Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund and Pedro Morales. More impressively, the WWE Universe hasn’t seen a Superstar be a World Champion for more than two years since The Hulkster reigned with the WWE Championship from 1984 to 1988. Change is inevitable in WWE. Counting all other championships in the WWE (sans NXT and NXT UK), there have been 55 title changes since Aug. 30, 2020 and that’s before counting the nearly 70 times the 24/7 Championship changed hands. In addition to this, there have been four nights of WrestleMania action, the Thunderdome was introduced and celebrities like Bad Bunny, Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville made their in-ring debuts. Amid all of this change, there has been one constant: Roman Reigns as Universal Champion. As Roman Reigns celebrates his two-year anniversary as Universal Champion, can anyone stop him or will he continue his reign for another two years?”

This afternoon, Reigns posted a message on Twitter and called it a run like never before.

“A run like never before. Success in every single measure and in every category. This is what the Top of the Mountain looks like so Acknowledge and appreciate it,” he wrote.

A new episode of WWE Playlist was also released today, and it features every title defense that Roman Reigns has made in the last two years. You can watch the episode in the video that can be found below.

On Friday’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn will be on the show to host the Two-Year Championship Celebration for Reigns, who will also be will also be on the show. Click here for spoilers from the SmackDown tapings held last Friday. Reigns will then defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle on Saturday from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Here is the full tweet from Reigns, along with the new WWE Playlist episode: