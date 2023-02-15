Roman Reigns Reacts to WWE RAW Segment in New Video

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has rejected the idea of Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn competing in the WrestleMania 39 main event.

In order to advance The Road to WrestleMania, Rhodes and Zayn delivered a tense in-ring promo on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. Rhodes said to Zayn that he prefers to see him in the ring at WrestleMania 39 rather than on RAW the following week. The crowd cheered loudly as Rhodes pointed to the WrestleMania 39 sign.

This week, Reigns responded to the Zayn and Rhodes promo on Twitter with a video.

Reigns laughed and said, “If you gotta have a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don’t stand a chance, I’ll see you in Montreal”

“Everybody thinks they’re the guy, until they meet THE GUY!! #WWEChamber #GODMode #Bloodline @HeymanHustle,” Reigns captioned the post.

At the WWE Elimination Chamber event on Saturday in Montreal, Reigns is scheduled to defend against Zayn. On Sunday, April 2 from Hollywood, the winner will then defend against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes and Reigns are likely to face off in that match. According to rumors, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be challenged by Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

Below are Reigns’ complete tweet and clips from the Zayn vs. Rhodes RAW segment: