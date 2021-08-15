Roman Reigns Recalls Spearing Stephanie McMahon In WrestleMania 32 Match

Roman Reigns was on a recent episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he looked back on spearing Stephanie McMahon during his match with Triple H for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

“She took it like a champ. She did a great job, and I didn’t really pull any of the physicality out,” Reigns said. “She took a full-on spear, and that’s how you should do it in the main event of WrestleMania. She was obviously a little bit sore and not very happy about that, but I think everybody after a main event of a WrestleMania is ecstatic of going through that process, and the adrenaline rush of the performance and then also celebrating a phenomenal moment with the live audience, everybody watching at home.

“It was one of those things that I think she got over really quickly and enjoyed the success of being a part of that main event with her husband, Triple H. And then also I think, for her to be a part of that performance with her own father watching on, Vince McMahon, and seeing this whole spectacle go down and watching her be a part of the greatest live event in entertainment history, it was a special moment, I think for everybody. I’ll say she wasn’t ecstatic, but I think she was happy with the moment, to be a part of that”