Roman Reigns Reportedly Injured At WWE SummerSlam

Although he is still “The Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns didn’t come out of Tribal Combat at WWE SummerSlam 2023 without his lumps.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that the WWE Universal Champion was injured during the main event match against Jey Uso at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this past Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Although the exact injury is unclear, it is believed that Reigns suffered the injury during the early portion of the bout.

As noted, WWE has announced Reigns for a “Hail to the Chief” segment for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. His status for WWE Payback on September 2 and WWE Fastlane on October 7 are still unclear.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Roman Reigns' injury status continue to surface.