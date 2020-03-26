Roman Reigns Reportedly Off WrestleMania 36 Card

Roman Reigns has reportedly been pulled from his WrestleMania 36 match with Universal Champion Goldberg because he was concerned about his health and wrestling during the coronavirus outbreak. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported the following-

Sources with knowledge of the situation tell us Reigns expressed to WWE that he didn’t feel comfortable doing anymore of the Performance Center shows during the coronavirus pandemic because he’s immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia and didn’t want to risk his health.

We’re told WWE honored his request and he will now be replaced by someone else in the match against Goldberg, though it’s unclear who at this time.