Roman Reigns Requests That Fans Don’t Post His Babyface Promo Online

Last month, Universal Champion Roman Reigns broke character and cut a babyface promo for his hometown fans in Pensacola, FL.

At the end of Saturday night’s live event in Erie, PA, Reigns once again broke character and cut a babyface promo. Reigns said that the energy from the fans made it easy for the wrestlers to do what they do. After bringing up that WWE doesn’t have an off-season, Reigns thanked the fans and requested that they not the post his promo on social media. Whoops.

Reigns retained the unified WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre in the main event.