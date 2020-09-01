Roman Reigns Tweets Shot At Fan Who Said He’s Being Shoved Down Our Throats Again

New WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter tonight and responded to fan criticism, declaring himself the best performer of this generation. The exchange started when one fan commented that Reigns is once again being “forced down people’s throats” following his big title win at WWE Payback, just one week after he returned at WWE SummerSlam, which was his first appearance since March.

The fan wrote, “Roman being forced down people’s throats again…..such an overrated perfromer. The belt has changed hands has so many times it just has no prestige. Rubbish.”

Reigns responded and said the Universal Title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value.

“Only reason I’m down your throat, is because you keep your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation period and the title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value,” Reigns fired back.