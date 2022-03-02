Roman Reigns Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Moment

Roman Reigns appeared on WWE’s new “My WrestleMania Moment” series on YouTube.

During it, the WWE Universal Champion was asked to pick his all-time favorite WrestleMania moment:

“You want me to pick my favorite WrestleMania moment? It’s pretty much impossible,” Reigns responded. “I have so many of them, I’m a 5-time, soon to be a 6-time WrestleMania main eventer. I should have been a 7-time main eventer if real life [COVID-19] didn’t happen.”

He then picked WrestleMania 37 where he pinned Edge and Bryan Danielson at the same time during their triple threat match.

“As a matter of fact, I think I’ll go with 2021,” Reigns said. “At Raymond James Stadium, I smashed ’em, stacked ’em up, and pinned ’em. I created the most definitive WrestleMania main event finish of all time. So yeah, when I beat Daniel Bryan and Edge – like it was nothing!”