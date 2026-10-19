Roman Reigns Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns appeared on Club Shay Shay to discuss various topics, including his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Reigns said, “Everybody always divides it up, like money drawers and in ring. To me, the only one thing — only one metric matters: the money. It’s show business. That’s what — the first day I went around the ring, my dad told me, ‘Don’t ever be confused. This ring is only about money. It’s a business. Don’t treat it other way.’ “So I would probably have to say Hulk [Hogan], Steve [Austin], Dwayne [The Rock], and John [Cena]. Those are my — I mean yeah, you could definitely throw some other guys in there for sure. But we only got so many slots. And those guys — I mean, when it came to the money and shifting the business and completely, you know what I mean? Just changing the view of it, the optics of it, they all had their own way of doing that. And they were all critical. We wouldn’t be here today without those four, for sure. Many other men go into that category, but those are kind of to me those are the big ones.”

On his pick for wrestling GOAT:

“Man, that’s tough. Because I mean it’s — I think I’d go with Hulk. It’s tough because you know, it’s hard to not say Steve. But then Dwayne, I really respect how he did it. And I really respect — it was just lightning in a bottle. You never seen it like that. Nobody picked it up so quickly and at such a jump of just like, ‘Yeah, this guy doesn’t really — he’s finding it.’ Early on Rock trying to figure out that character, to boom! Superstardom in a matter of like 18 months, and then was able to just go like, ‘I don’t need the machine anymore.’ So in a way there’s a GOAT factor to that of just like, man. Because everything he does he represents us. He’s always going to be a WWE figure. He’s always going to be The Rock. But I don’t know. I mean, and Steve was just insanely [popular]. No one’s ever pushed merch like Steve without having crazy this and that. I mean, he had a bunch of merch, but Hulk had a crazy amount of merch, you know what I mean? Like where it’s like, every little thing you could think of. Tassels, you know, it just — but Hulk also took us from a carnival to a global product, you know what I mean? So that’s a tough one.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.