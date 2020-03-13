Roman Reigns Reveals Muscle & Fitness Magazine Cover

WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns has checked another item off his bucket list.
Reigns announced today that he has landed the cover of the April 2020 issue of Muscle & Fitness magazine.
“REAL hard work. REAL results. No gimmicks. Being on the cover of @muscle_fitness is a bucket list item for me. Now back to work!!!,” he tweeted, revealing the cover photo as well.
It looks like The Big Dog discusses a potential match with The Rock during his cover interview as the header of the magazine says, “EXCLUSIVE: WHAT IF ROMAN REIGNS WRESTLED THE ROCK?”
The same header then indicates that Reigns is up for the match as The Great One’s catchphrase is used – “JUST BRING IT!”
You can see a shot of Reigns’ M&F cover below, along with a few photos from the issue. Stay tuned for updates on the issue and his cover interview.
REAL hard work. REAL results. No gimmicks. Being on the cover of @muscle_fitness is a bucket list item for me. Now back to work!!! pic.twitter.com/e06gve99ub
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 13, 2020
Here we go. Some Pics of @WWERomanReigns
from the Muscle & Fitness April 2020 Issue. #romanreigns #romanempire #wwe #muscleandfitness
(Photographs by Erica Schultz) pic.twitter.com/7NTK6o8RWk
— theromanreignsempirecom | Fansite for Roman Reigns (@TheRREmpire_) March 13, 2020