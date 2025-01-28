Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Chose Sami Zayn For The Bloodline Storyline

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Roman Reigns opened up about why Sami Zayn was brought into The Bloodline storyline in WWE, taking full credit for the decision and highlighting the unique dynamic Zayn brought to the faction.

Reigns explained:

“Yeah, I’ll take full responsibility for Sami [being in the Bloodline story]. He was doing whatever he was doing with ‘Jackass’ and all of them. And I just admired the work. Because it’s not easy to do what we do when you’re across from a veteran professional, someone who has been in this ring for a long time. But to have to do it with people who don’t necessarily know what they’re doing, and a bunch of them — you know, a whole ‘Jackass’ crew — and just the way he made that work, I just saw something completely different than what we were doing.”

Reigns continued, emphasizing the success of The Bloodline and why he thought Zayn would enhance the group:

“We [The Bloodline] were extremely successful. We were all champions at the time. And to me, I just was like, ‘Man, that’s a personality that I can really bounce off and then I can just show a few different layers of what I have and my personality, and then I think I can also elevate him.’ Because this is a veteran performer, this guy has been around. He’s a journeyman. He has been around for a long time. So I knew that he had not only the talent but the experience to be able to work in the main event, and I was right.”

Reigns praised Zayn’s contributions to The Bloodline while acknowledging the mutual benefits of the collaboration:

“He proved to be a great asset for The Bloodline. And he helped us, but we helped him greatly. And that’s how it works. That’s a true partnership right there is where everybody benefits. And that’s why you’ve seen him come back in this reunion. We could have maybe done it a different way, but Sami is such a special performer and such a pain in the ass to deal with sometimes — but that’s because he cares.”

Zayn’s integration into The Bloodline added a new layer of depth to the storyline, showcasing his unique personality and creating moments that resonated with fans.