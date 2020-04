Roman Reigns revealed in his new Muscle & Fitness interview that he and his wife Galina are expecting their second set of twins. Reigns will now be a father of 5.

“Three, with two in the oven,” Reigns revealed when asked how many kids he has. “I’m looking to be Papa Bear Five. Breaking news, we haven’t really shared that.”

Roman and Galina welcomed a set of twin boys in 2016. His oldest child, a daughter, was born in 2008.