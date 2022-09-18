Roman Reigns Says He Didn’t Know Who Logan Paul Was as He’s Not “a 15-year-old Little Girl”

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns discussed the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference and his upcoming match against Logan Paul while he was speaking with the SecondsOut YouTube channel.

Reigns said, “When I was sitting on the same stage and I hear some of that dumb shit spewed out, of course it’s going to anger me and things are going to pop up. But at the same time, before he came here, no disrespect, I didn’t know who he was. I’m not a 15 year old little girl, I don’t watch Logan Paul or any of the Paul/YouTube Vlog people, that’s not what I do. So I don’t have any problems with him not watching me because he was busy doing what he does and that’s videotaping himself doing God knows what. So go videotape yourself doing God knows what and leave the true professionalism, the sports entertainment, the professional wrestling, to people like me. There’s nobody like me.”

You can check out the interview below: