Roman Reigns Says He May Be The Most Important Royal Rumble Competitor Of All-Time

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns took to Twitter today, commenting on FOX Sports 1 re-airing of the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Reigns noted that he may be the most important Royal Rumble competitor ever. He said,

“I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years….”

It should be noted that Reigns worked the 2016 Royal Rumble match and was eliminated 28th. He was the final entrant and last eliminated in the 2017 Royal Rumble match. He was also the last eliminated in 2018. Reigns missed the 2019 Royal Rumble Rumble and was once again the last one eliminated in 2020.