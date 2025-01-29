Roman Reigns Says Opponents Benefit From The Bloodline Even In Defeat

Top WWE star Roman Reigns spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri on various topics, including how he believes talents still benefit despite losing to him.

Reigns said, “They’re still affected by us. We wrap in layers, just the way we’ve done for ourselves and what we did with Sami, for Sami, and how Sami helped us. Drew’s moral code is based on the abuse that I put him through, and the knowledge that I dropped on him. I literally saw a promo we did years ago and I was telling him, ‘You’re going to thank me one day.’ That was the truth. That is the beauty of this. We’re very creative in what we do, but we don’t go so far outside of the realm of the real world and trying to keep that continuity and authenticity to where people can relate to it. There is no question, all those guys, Seth was running with us in April and we weaved him in throughout that whole process. Cody is a great champion, he beat me, so he’s gotta be, right? But he was never more relevant than when he was in my circle and on my island. That continues to shine through. That’s the beauty of this. Even when they feel like they’re done with us or we’re done with them, we’re still able to push everybody and make everybody better. It’s a competition. There are no sabotages, no bullshit behind-the-scenes type stuff. The cream rises to the top, and if you’re better than me, go out there and show me. You can get as much time as you want, go out there and hold that time and show you’re a commodity to this product. That’s what we continue to do. Anybody who orbits me and the Bloodline, it’s proven.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.