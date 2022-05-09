Roman Reigns Says There May Never Be Another Six-Man Tag Match With The Bloodline

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns teased that his days as a full-time wrestler could be ending soon. After the Wrestlemania Backlash PLE, Reigns commented on the future of The Bloodline:

“What’s in my brain already..what if that is the last six-man tag you ever see The Bloodline do? I believe when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world to see, that’s only the second one. Y’all freaking out [Reigns started to laugh]. Don’t worry, The Tribal Chief loves you. I’m not going anywhere… unless I am who knows? Anyways, what if that was the last one. Look at it, there’s so much riding on us. We have all of the titles, we’re the very best at what we do. I’m the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, I’m the greatest of all-time. The Usos the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the history of WWE, the greatest of their generation…the entirety of the business. It goes without being said, everything supports it. But what if that’s the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That’s the Island of Relevance right there. People, it’s not a gimmick, this isn’t something we’re putting on shirts and selling. No, this is as real as it gets because anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that’s near us, automatically becomes better.

You’ve been seeing this. The proof is in whether you like it or not, you love it and we already know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere we go. Think about that, if that’s the last one, we already know y’all are going to miss us because we’re the greatest to ever do it. It’s because we’re The Bloodline.”

“Good god it was just filled with future Hall of Famers, well hold up, we have Riddle in there too” 😭😭😭 – Roman Reigns via his Instagram after last nights Backlash PPV main event pic.twitter.com/64BvtEBd9K — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 9, 2022



(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)