Roman Reigns Scheduled for Upcoming WWE RAW Next Month

As WWE approaches WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will make a rare appearance on RAW next month.

“The Tribal Chief” is now scheduled to appear at the RAW event from St. Louis, MO on March 20 at the Enterprise Center, as the arena is promoting him for the performance.

WWE.com’s advertisement for this show has yet to be updated. As of this writing, he is not advertised for any RAW shows leading up to WrestleMania on WWE’s website.

At the Elimination Chamber next week in Montreal, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Sami Zayn.

Reigns will also defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in April. The match is expected to be the main event of the second night of the show.