Roman Reigns Scheduled to Work Upcoming WWE House Show Next Month

Roman Reigns will make a rare appearance at a WWE live event next month when he wrestles at The Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto on March 4.

His opponent has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. Fans have recently noticed advertisements for the show featuring Reigns. WWE’s website also lists Reigns as appearing at the event.

The following night, March 5, WWE holds a live event at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Kitchener, Ontario. That show does not feature Reigns. The following matches, however, have been announced for the event:

* Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship

* Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Title

* Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight – Lights out Street Fight

This will be Reigns’ first house show match since beating AJ Styles at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on September 24, 2022. Prior to that, he had only worked two other live events after signing a new contract that required him to work limited dates.

At WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes.