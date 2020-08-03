Roman Reigns Set For “The R-Truth Game Show,” Tyler Breeze Note, SummerSlam

– Roman Reigns and Drake Maverick will be the featured guests on the next edition of “The R-Truth Game Show”. The show will drop this Tuesday on the WWE Network.
“#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaverick join @RonKillings on the next episode of The #RTruthGameShow dropping THIS TUESDAY!”
Get ready.#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns and @WWEMaverick join @RonKillings on the next episode of The #RTruthGameShow dropping THIS TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/g4jl0HMo9H
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 2, 2020
– You can check out the latest edition of Xavier Woods’ “Let’s Play” below. In this episode, Tyler Breeze plays some Dead By Daylight:
– WWE posted the following video, showing the complete match between the Prime Time Players and Kofi Kingston and R-Truth from SummerSlam 2012: