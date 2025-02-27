Roman Reigns Set For WWE SmackDown Return Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns’ return to WWE television is drawing closer.

Reigns was eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Seth Rollins and attacked post-match, setting the stage for a WrestleMania 41 triple threat match featuring Rollins and CM Punk. Following this, WWE announced on Raw that Reigns would be “out of action for the foreseeable future.”

While there was initial speculation about a legitimate injury, this absence is purely storyline-driven. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported that WWE kept Reigns out of Elimination Chamber to avoid having him pinned or subdued before WrestleMania 41.

Reigns is expected to return ahead of WrestleMania, though the exact date remains uncertain. However, he is now confirmed for the March 21 and 28 editions of SmackDown. Given his limited in-ring appearances on weekly television, he will likely make non-wrestling appearances on these shows.