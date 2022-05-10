Roman Reigns Set To Take Some Time Off WWE This Summer

As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns teased that his days as a full-time wrestler could be ending soon.

It appears that Reigns will be taking some time off WWE this summer. Following the June 19th 2022 WWE live event, WWE.com is not advertising Reigns for events through the months of July and August. However, Reigns is still being advertised for Money in the Bank and Summerslam. Reigns is also being advertised for Clash at the Castle and Smackdown events in September.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the matter:

“He was removed from all shows, his last show is June 19th until after Labor Day, so I don’t know what the situation is, other than he is scheduled for the 2 PPV shows. But all TVs, all House Shows, I don’t know if that means he’s doing a movie, I don’t know what it is.

Obviously we already know that his schedule going forward, probably after late June is going to be cut way back, but there’s a period where he’s gonna be not even on Television. He’s removed from all the advertising.”