Roman Reigns Shares Advice For Those Dealing With Leukemia During Covid-19

Roman Reigns recently appeared on Critical Mention where he was interviewed about his health and the ways people with leukemia can deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Here are the highlights:

His advice for people with leukemia during the pandemic: “I think it’s important, you know, to practice social distancing, I think it’s very important to take this thing seriously. But if you have any concerns, if you are newly-diagnosed or you’re an existing patient, to not be scared to tap into a resource like the LLS. You know, they are just a wealth of knowledge, and that is the most important thing right now is getting information that you can count on. Proper information from experts that have been doing this a long time. And the LLS is spoken for, they’ve been around for a very long time. They’ve advance research, and they’ve just put so many efforts into funding and helping out on financial assistance, and no one can tell you better than Dr. Lou himself of the great work LLS has done.”

Being able to life a full life as a leukemia survivor: “I think that’s important for people to know, that it doesn’t have to be a death sentence. You can continue to live your life, chase your dreams and fulfill goals. And that’s what I’ve been able to do with proper treatment and the right support.”