Roman Reigns Shares His Thoughts About Retiring From WWE

The OG Tribal Chief Roman Reigns joined on the Sports Illustrated Media podcast to promote this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series PLE, which will pit the OG Bloodline against the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa.

On WWE Survivor Series on Peacock this Saturday:

“There’s a lot of different variables and dynamics at play here. I mean, just first off, to be in a match just full of your families, whether you’re fighting with or against each other, it’s pretty neat. In the grand scheme, you know, just looking from God’s perspective, it’s something I’m very blessed and very fortunate and grateful for to be able to share the ring and have all our family see us in there together. It’s pretty neat. Then to add some of the personalities that we have added, you know, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, even Paul. These are outside figures who are working in some way closer than others. I look at Paul like a chosen family. Sami is one of those guys that just slowly but surely endeared himself. Punk is like this crazy, who knows what kind of in-law, how did this even happen? Such a, who are you here with? You know what I mean, like checking the guest list. Like, hold on. How did you get in here? I don’t even know if to categorize him as a young talent, but someone like a Bronson Reed to be pivoted and put into this showcasing and the spotlight and to deliver in the capacity that he has. It’s pretty cool to bring all those things together. It’s a hell of a match, too. This thing isn’t easy. This is a heck of a story to tell. It’s got a lot of really cool ingredients that I think we can really come up with something that’s good for everybody, but, it’s one of those deals that you just never know. It’s live. Who knows what’s going to happen out there. So that’s what makes it kind of nerve wrecking and incredibly exciting all at the same time.”

On if he thinks about retirement:

“I guess it depends on what day you ask me and how I’m feeling that day. Sometimes the body feels like a train wreck, and I can vividly picture Sheamus hitting me with a chair somewhere over in Europe. You know what I mean? I’ve done that dance with a lot of the guys all over the world year over year. Sometimes no matter what you do, you just wake up and you’re sore and your body hurts. So sometimes, on those days, I tell you, man, what’s going on here? You know, everything’s good. Maybe we could stop, but there’s just so much meat left on the bone. There’s so much to the performances that I’m learning, not only about myself, but just the performance in general, and how to manipulate them, how to get better at them, how to control the crowd better. Just all these different things, so many different stories to tell, new family members coming in. So it’s one of those deals where as long as I can, kind of like you hear athletes, as long as you can continue to practice, like as long as you feel good enough to practice, then I can play. As long as I feel good enough to continue to train and make myself physically in shape to go out there and fall down. That’s the thing, just falling down, and if we can figure out how not to fall down and take bumps, then, man, bring in the double, you know, like cut, you know, we just run Hollywood, I guess. But there’s just something about being out there in the middle of the storm, that simultaneous live reaction. Making movies is very cool, but there’s just something about having that crowd right there in the palm of your hand that you just can’t emulate. You can’t duplicate it. It’s WWE, and that’s it.”

If he thinks he will have a match against The Rock:

“I think our fan base and the company has proven that if our fans are loud enough and passionate about something, we’re a company who, you know, we’re not being dictated to. Of course we have a vision for where we’re trying to go, but we know who the consumers are, we know who’s paying their hard earned money, and we want to satisfy those people, but we have to do it in regards to what is going to attract more eyes and bring more people in. Dwayne’s always going to be in that role. He’s always going to be a guy that just magnetizes and makes the broadcast even bigger. So if that’s the case, and that the people want it, but that’s what’s cool. We’ve had such a strong set of talent in our roster.Who would have thought that Cody could have had so much admiration that it could have broken up the plans of the Tribal Chief versus the People’s Champion. That, in its own right, is pretty outstanding. It’s amazing. So I think that just kind of goes back to, yeah, there’s a lot of meat on the bone. If Dwayne can’t come in and just, boom, this is how it is, brother, then that’s when you know you’re cooking up with some really good ingredients. I think that’s why he is tied in the way he is. That’s why he’s a part of the board and a part of everything the way he is because we’re at an unprecedented time right now. Business is great, and we just want to continue to push things up. So if that’s what the people want, and the People’s Champ is down, I’m sure we can make something happen.”

On if he will be on RAW when it moves to Netflix:

“It seems like that’s what a lot of people are saying. I’m not exactly sure. Honestly, I’m just trying to get to the premiere. I’m on the premiere. I don’t think I can share too much more than that at this point. We haven’t scheduled my exact dates for going into WrestleMania from, Rumble forward, but that is definitely a topic that has to be addressed. It’s a very understandable one for the impact, the amount of money that’s a part of this deal. I completely understand. These are all great problems to have. Nobody loves being in the tug of war more than me, so it actually works out pretty good.”

