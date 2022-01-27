Roman Reigns Shares His Thoughts On The Jon Moxley – Bully Ray Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Jon Moxley’s promo from the January 19th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite and said that Moxley should’ve given AEW fans “a bit of an apology.”

During an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed the situation:

“I didn’t actually see the take from Bubba, but I’ve seen some of the responses to it. And I look at it kind of in both perspectives. I understand what Bubba is saying only because I’ve been in these systems and worked for, you know, a billion-dollar promotion and entertainment company, being WWE. And Bubba has too and these are some of the mindsets of kind of the direction that you can handle some of these situations because, at the end of the day, we are performers. We’re entertainers and we want to be there for our fanbase. I mean, we continued through a pandemic, you know what I mean? Obviously, it’s a business and you know, we’re all trying to make a living. But that’s what makes our product special. For pretty much any promotion, there’s no season it, you know? So we try to give our fanbase as much as we can.

So I can see where he’s [Bully] coming from, but I think in this day and age, there’s not like too much kayfabe. I might be one of the most kayfabe performers out there. There’s so many cracks to see through, the blinds to see into backstage now and there’s so many people getting rumors and info and breaking this news and stuff like that. But I think in this day and age, especially with, you know, how much awareness there is for mental health and taking care of yourself and prioritizing you.”