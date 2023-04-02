Roman Reigns On Cody Rhodes Leaving WWE & Creating AEW To “Rebuild His Image”

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns sat down for an interview with Daniel Cormier of ESPN and discussed a number of topics including his WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes left the WWE in 2016 and eventually helped form AEW. In 2022, he left the promotion despite being one of the co-executive vice presidents and returned to the WWE.

During the interview, Reigns stated that while Rhodes left the WWE in 2016, he and Seth Rollins remained and built the WWE to where it is. Reigns did admit that he wasn’t sure he would have been able to do what Cody did.

“It’s going to sound a little weird because, in our heated exchanges, I said some things, and I stand by them. From my perspective, he ran. Plain and simple. On the other side, he did something very resilient. He did something that, and that’s one of the things that maybe bothers me or concerns me the most about him…I don’t know if I would be willing or if I could do what he did. As a man, I don’t like that. I want to feel like I can do anything, but he did something that, I don’t know if I would have been willing to do what he did. I respect that. Me and Seth (Rollins), this is one of the only things we agree on, we don’t want to be busting our ass this whole time, building this thing up for what it is, and just have some white knight coming sweeping in and take it from us. I’ve worked too hard, year after year, show after show, to put this place where it is. Then, here he comes. That’s just not how it works for me,” said Roman.

During the interview, Reigns also discussed – The chemistry with The Bloodline, Seth Rollins, His relationship with Dusty Rhodes and more.

Here is the full Daniel Cormier interview with Roman Reigns:

(H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quote)