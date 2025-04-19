Roman Reigns Shows Pride In Jey Uso’s WrestleMania Moment

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened up about his cousin Jey Uso’s rise to the main event scene during a heartfelt conversation on The Pat McAfee Show, just days before WrestleMania 41. With Jey set to challenge GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Reigns couldn’t hide his pride in how far Jey has come.

“I can’t even put it in words. To see Jey be able to break through these barriers, to see him be able to push to the ceiling, and then also understand like, now he understands me a little better.”

Reigns, who played a pivotal role in Jey’s singles journey during their gripping Bloodline storyline, acknowledged their shared growth and the emotional complexities that come with family in the spotlight:

“You talk to him after Saturday, you talk to him after this weekend, and he’s gonna understand the elevation a little better. He probably already does. I’m sure he’s been busy as hell this whole week, and I’m just so proud of him.”

He closed his comments with a reminder of what drives their bond:

“Family is family. Obviously, we’re gonna have some disagreements. We’re gonna butt heads here and there, but at the end of the day, I want my family healthy, and I want them here for a long time being very successful, and that’s exactly what he’s doing, so yeah man, Yeet.”

Jey’s match against GUNTHER is set to open Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, marking another milestone in his solo career.