Roman Reigns Speaks Out On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on The Bump Wednesday morning and said his SummerSlam win over John Cena was one of the biggest wins he’s had since winning the strap almost one year ago.

The Bump co-host Matt Camp asked Reigns if his win over Cena was the most important win he’s had so far.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t a big one, but for me, the next win is always the biggest win. So, yeah. It’s on the next one,” Reigns responded. “Obviously, you already know who stepped up [after – Brock Lesnar], at least, and made it appear that way.”

Reigns was confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar after the SummerSlam win. Reigns said he thinks Lesnar returned because he wants to make himself relevant again in WWE.

“I think he wanted to get the best look possible and see what’s going on. I’m the most dominant Universal Champion that’s ever done this thing. I think he sees the Island of Relevancy, just like John Cena did,” Reigns said of Lesnar’s return. “He’s just coming with like a farmer, butcher outlook as opposed to being the Hollywood guy.

“But, yeah. It just goes to show all this work; this foundation of greatness I’ve been laying down continues to show we’re number one. They want to talk about it, but it’s just for them to put themselves in the conversation with me to amplify everything. But there isn’t anyone who can compete with what we’re doing. Between me, my cousins [The Usos] and the wise man [Paul Heyman], we come together, and we’re putting together greatness. We’re lifting the bar. We’re lifting the standard. I think Brock Lesnar, like everybody else in this industry, they want to be a part of that.”

There’s no word on when Lesnar vs. Reigns will happen, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.