Roman Reigns Still Wants To Wrestle The Rock, Comments On Their Current Relationship, More

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns still wants a match with WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Reigns recently spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi about meeting Rock several times when he was younger but having no recollection of it. He remembered seeing Dwayne on TV shortly before he became a megastar as The Rock, as this was around the time of their brief backstage meeting when Reigns was a pre-teen. Reigns observed that Rock addressed his younger cousin as Sole (pronounced SOH-lay), a Samoan term of endearment similar to “bro” or “dude.”

Reigns stated that he and Rock have grown “really close” over the years, but that their busy schedules make it difficult for them to communicate frequently. However, shared experiences, such as their time on the set of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” have allowed them to “fast track” their discussions, he said. Reigns commented on their parallel paths and experiences.

“It’s weird, because the paths and experiences are so similar that when we are together it’s like we cover a month’s ground of conversation and things,” Reigns said. “Some stuff just doesn’t have to be said, because we’ve experienced the same stuff. And I have the mindset to experience a lot of things that he’s gone through since he’s been done with wrestling.”

Rock vs. Reigns was rumored for WrestleMania 39, but that match is obviously not happening this weekend due to Rock’s schedule and ring shape. Paul Heyman told ESPN that due to Rock’s acting schedule, he would not have enough time to get into the cardiovascular condition he would need for a match of that magnitude.

Reigns addressed the potential blockbuster match and whether he still wants it.

“I think anybody would love to have that match,” Reigns said. “They’d be lying [if they said they didn’t]. I could ‘Tribal Chief’ you and say blah, blah. But at the end of the day, I want what’s going to be biggest for the fans, because that’s going to reflect what I was able to accomplish. And if that’s one of the biggest ones out there, let’s do it. But if not, like everything else in life, we’re going to roll with the punches.”

On Sunday, Reigns will defend against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2.