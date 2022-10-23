Roman Reigns Surpasses Yet Another Impressive WWE Milestone

In spite of having one of the most remarkable runs in recent memory, Roman Reigns continues to be the most prominent figure in the WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

He defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view event in 2020 after making his comeback from a break at SummerSlam as a heel. With victories over Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and others, he has extended his reign.

Brock Lesnar, the then-WWE Champion, was defeated by Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a title unification match. Reigns has worked with people like Lesnar and Drew McIntyre after unifying the Universal and WWE Titles.

Recently, “The Tribal Chief” passed the mark of holding the title of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for more than 200 days.

Reigns will defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.