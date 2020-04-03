Roman Reigns Surprises Fan With Video Message

Roman Reigns surprised a young fan who was undergoing treatment at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida earlier this week.

15 year old Anthony Primavera is a kidney disease patient who undergoes regular dialysis at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. He is also a big WWE fan who had tickets to WrestleMania 36 this weekend. Local 10 News reports that Anthony understood Reigns’ recent decision to back out of his WrestleMania 36 match with WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, and after the event was moved due to the coronavirus, Anthony had settled for watching the event on TV this weekend, like everyone else. However, the staff at the hospital had other ideas and contacted Reigns, who agreed to surprise Anthony.

Reigns opened the surprise video message by introducing himself and telling Anthony he was thinking of him. Anthony said the magic words felt like he was on top of the world. Reigns then said he wanted to visit Anthony. The teenager smiled and laughed in disbelief as he was in shock. He later said all he could say to Reigns was, “Thank you!”

The hospital released a video on the surprise, which you can see above.