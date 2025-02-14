Roman Reigns Takes Shot At Seth Rollins Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins has been one of WWE’s longest-running feuds, dating back to their days in The Shield. Their latest clash was set in motion at the Royal Rumble, where Rollins attacked Reigns with multiple stomps after they were eliminated from the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

With both superstars expected to collide in a triple threat match with CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, tensions are already boiling over.

While watching a Bloodline playthrough of WWE 2K25 on IGN, Reigns took a direct shot at Rollins, accusing him of desperately clinging to the past:

“He’s like a stage five clinger, just holding on because he can’t move on with his life. Me, I created so much, a beautiful empire where we have pretty much everything. That’s what they do. They all come back. He’s just holding on.”

With Rollins and Reigns both set to be part of the WrestleMania 41 main event, their rivalry is only expected to intensify in the coming weeks. Add CM Punk into the mix, and this triple threat match could become one of the most explosive WrestleMania main events in recent history.

Stay tuned as WWE builds toward WrestleMania 41 and more fireworks between Reigns, Rollins, and Punk.