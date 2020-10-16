Roman Reigns Takes Shot At Wrestling Reporter and Braun Strowman

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Roman Reigns responded to a tweet from FOXSports.com wrestling reporter Ryan Satin:

– Braun Strowman recently did an interview with The Battleground Podcast and talked about how he never had anything handed to him in life unlike Reigns. Reigns, who is scheduled to defend the Universal Title on tonight’s Smackdown, issued a response:

“Doesn’t sound like a monster to me. Sounds like a little crowd pandering puppet.”

