Roman Reigns Takes Shot At Wrestling Reporter and Braun Strowman

– Roman Reigns responded to a tweet from FOXSports.com wrestling reporter Ryan Satin:

Let’s be very clear, you did nothing in this interview to contribute to me liking this tweet. As a matter of fact, all you did, was creep me out with that “behind the camera face” of yours. https://t.co/eZ1SWhqpzt — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 16, 2020

– Braun Strowman recently did an interview with The Battleground Podcast and talked about how he never had anything handed to him in life unlike Reigns. Reigns, who is scheduled to defend the Universal Title on tonight’s Smackdown, issued a response:

“Doesn’t sound like a monster to me. Sounds like a little crowd pandering puppet.”