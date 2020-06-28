Roman Reigns Talks About Returning To WWE, Staying Home and Being A Father

The Hindu MetroPlus recently spoke with Roman Reigns about becoming a father, making the tough decision to stay home, and his big return to the WWE active roster. Here are the highlights:

How he’s handling the parent life right now: It’s been tough… it is hard to get two babies coordinated and on the same schedule, so that they don’t keep you up all night! They seem to have this little trick they like to play at about 6.30 in the morning, that is when I really wake up bright-eyed and ready to go… but it has been great. It has been a great blessing to have two more additions, and to be able to expand our family tree.

Not wanting to risk traveling and socializing at this time: For me, I just had to make a choice for my family. The company (WWE) has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible. It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about.

The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I’m not convinced, and I can’t trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am. I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can’t put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved.

But I don’t want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I’ve been a part of this company just since I was a little boy. That’s why I always take it so personally when I represent them.

His return to action: I’m ready to smash people if you know what I mean. I’ve been training my butt off during this pandemic.

As far as performing in front of an empty arena is concerned, it is tough and I really commend all the guys and girls who are doing it. Everything that I have ever learned was in order to get a reaction and to interact with our fans… so that is the hardest part.

But when it comes down to it, I am gonna get in there and compete at the highest level… hopefully for a title. More specifically, the Universal Championship. If not, I will be there to prove that I’m not just the top of the mountain, but I am the mountain. I am [WWE’s] biggest star, regardless of if I am on the show or not… so I have everything to prove and everything to lose as well.