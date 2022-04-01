Roman Reigns Talks His Hiatus From WWE In 2020 and Developing His Heel Character

In an interview with ESPN.com to promote WWE Wrestlemania 38, Universal Champion Roman Reigns discussed his hiatus from WWE starting in March of 2020:

“We didn’t have enough information [about COVID-19]. We didn’t have a proper protocol for protection. I think I made the very smart choice in stepping back and kind of game planning and figuring this thing out and seeing where it went.”

Reigns talked about how he wanted to do something “groundbreaking” and “history-making” for his return which ended up happening at Summerslam 2020:

“I just kept going back to ‘power,’ I just want to be viewed as the most powerful superstar of all time, when it comes to WWE and sports entertainment. I just really wanted to convey this portrait of strength. Almost like a Mafia-style power. Not only is it respect, but they fear me.”