Roman Reigns Reveals Reason For Changing His Character To Form Alliance With Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns discussed the reason behind changing his new character and alliance with Paul Heyman in a recent interview on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves.

Here is what he had to say:

“It’s just something I wanted to do. It was an opportunity to be able to connect a lot of dots. For me, to know I wanted to go down this route, I felt like I needed something – not just show up and look different or talk different – I wanted a whole new presentation and we’re gonna continue to gradually do that. But I thought what better way than to align myself with essentially a high-powered attorney? If you took the top athlete in the world and mixed them with a mafia boss character, that’s who I am. The mob boss will go out there and do the hit himself, but you’ve gotta have someone that’s dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s for you. You’ve gotta have somebody that understands the ins and outs and can add that new layer to the character and to the personality. It’s been really cool working with Paul.”

(H/T to 411 Mania)