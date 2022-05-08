Roman Reigns Teases His Days As A Full-Time Wrestler Could Be Ending

During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Trenton, NJ, unified WWE Champion Roman Reigns cut a promo and teased that his days as a full-time wrestler could be ending soon:
“I’ve been here many times, you know what I’m saying? I’ve been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. And I’m starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again. If that’s the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support.”
Fans have speculated on social media that Reigns could be planning a transition into an acting career in similar fashion as The Rock and John Cena.
Damn. Roman Reigns leaving WWE would be a huge loss. Hollywood must be coming for him.pic.twitter.com/5oGafLIsgm
