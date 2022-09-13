Roman Reigns’ Title Situation is “Complex” as WWE WrestleMania Approaches Next Year

Roman Reigns is in an interesting position with WWE as he holds both the WWE Championship and the Universal Title as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but he works a reduced schedule.

According reports, there are currently no plans in place for him to give up the title this year. When he won the Universal Championship in 2020, the plan was for him to be the champion when he faced The Rock.

According to one source who is familiar with the creative process, Triple H is moving forward with the original plans, and the idea is still for Reigns to walk into WrestleMania 39 as champion.

WWE wants to book Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania, but it depends on The Rock’s availability due to his Hollywood commitments and the relaunch of the XFL.

According to WrestleVotes, the circumstances surrounding Reigns’ reign as the top champion are said to be complicated:

“The situation w/ the world titles & Roman Reigns is “complex” according to a source. They would like to go into “Mania season” & WrestleMania itself with 2 champions, but they also don’t want Reigns losing AT ALL prior. I’m told HHH & co are open to all things creatively here.”

At the Clash at the Castle event, Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre and successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In regards to why McIntyre didn’t win the title, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“The reality is the company has a long-term commitment to Reigns as its top guy and champion. They want to make him the legend for this generation and ending the planned long reign for a major pop here was a decision they decided against.”

It has also been confirmed that Reigns will not be appearing on Extreme Rules on October 8th.

