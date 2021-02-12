Roman Reigns To Make Universal Championship Announcement On SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to make a “blockbuster announcement” about the championship on tonight’s SmackDown episode.

There’s no word yet on what Reigns has to announce but it could be the Elimination Chamber match for the Universal Championship at the EC PPV on 2/21.

WWE still has not announced any matches for tonight’s SmackDown and the only two things in the official preview are Seth Rollins return and Reigns’ announcement.

Join us here on PWMania for live SD coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.