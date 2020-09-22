Roman Reigns To Start Wrestling Without A Shirt, New Theme Coming Soon?

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently hosted a Zoom call with Mania Club to raise money for Connor’s Cure, and noted that he will be making a slight change to his in-ring attire and theme song soon. Reigns confirmed that he will be wrestling shirtless at Clash of Champions on Sunday when he defends against cousin Jey Uso. While he will be wrestling shirtless, Reigns will still wrestle in his SWAT-style black cargo pants.

“To fans that want me to change my gear, get over it. I’m not going to go out there in trunks. However, if you watch me this Sunday, you’ll probably see me with my shirt off. That’s the only change I’m making [to my attire],” Reigns said.

Reigns noted that he used his recent hiatus to work on his physique, but he’s still putting in work to be “stage ready” for wrestling shirtless. Regarding the theme music change, Reigns noted that there are steps to becoming a true heel in his current storyline.

“There’s a lot more to it than just me creating my own music. It requires me to go through a lot of channels. You have to understand I’m not automatically a bad guy now. You’ve seen it [the change in my character] in gradual steps. You’ve seen layers of that so far,” he said. He continued, “I want all the nuances to add up. As a full time performer, I have to keep things fresh, and do something new every week. That’s why we have decided to save the new music. And hopefully down the line, once more drastic things happen, and the story unfolds, you’ll hear it.”

