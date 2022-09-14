Roman Reigns Tops Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 List for 2022

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Roman Reigns ranked in the #1 spot of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s annual Top 500 list for 2022. The long-time publication’s top ten were as follows:

1 – Roman Reigns
2 – Kazuchika Okada
3 – CM Punk
4 – Adam Page
5 – Bobby Lashley
6 – Cody Rhodes
7 – Bryan Danielson
8 – Hijo del Vikingo
9 – Big E
10 – Jonathan Gresham

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR