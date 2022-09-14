Roman Reigns Tops Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 List for 2022

Roman Reigns ranked in the #1 spot of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s annual Top 500 list for 2022. The long-time publication’s top ten were as follows:

1 – Roman Reigns

2 – Kazuchika Okada

3 – CM Punk

4 – Adam Page

5 – Bobby Lashley

6 – Cody Rhodes

7 – Bryan Danielson

8 – Hijo del Vikingo

9 – Big E

10 – Jonathan Gresham

