Roman Reigns Tops Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 List for 2022

Roman Reigns ranked in the #1 spot of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s annual Top 500 list for 2022. The long-time publication’s top ten were as follows:
1 – Roman Reigns
2 – Kazuchika Okada
3 – CM Punk
4 – Adam Page
5 – Bobby Lashley
6 – Cody Rhodes
7 – Bryan Danielson
8 – Hijo del Vikingo
9 – Big E
10 – Jonathan Gresham
As just announced on @BustedOpenRadio, Roman Reigns is again the #1 wrestler in the #PWI500. The 32nd annual "500" list is featured in our latest issue
The digital edition is available now at https://t.co/CBIZbQfbOb pic.twitter.com/XJiDhbbTBR
— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 14, 2022