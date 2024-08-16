Roman Reigns, Triple H Comment On Afa Anoa’i’s Passing

The reactions to the passing of Afa “The Wild Samoan” Anoa’i are starting to filter in.

Roman Reigns wrote of the passing of his relative:

“Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana’i Anoa’i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’I were loving brothers, the greatest tag team of their generation, and now they’re reunited together in heaven. Rest in Power Wild Samoans.”

Also commenting on the passing was Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who wrote:

“Afa was devoted to his family, dominant in the ring, and dedicated to building future generations of WWE Superstars. My thoughts are with the entire Anoa’i family as we remember the legendary Afa.”

Our family has suffered another great loss with the passing of my uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Gataivasā Afa Amituana'i Anoa'i. We thank everyone for their support and are comforted by the fact that he now rests in peace. Afa and my father, Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’I were… — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 16, 2024