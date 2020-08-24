Roman Reigns & Triple H Comment On Reigns’ Return

As noted, Roman Reigns returned to WWE at the end of last night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view and took out the new WWE Universal Champion, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, and Braun Strowman.

Triple H took to Twitter today and reacted to The Big Dog’s return.

“What an ending to #SummerSlam. A chaotic and exciting end to what was a phenomenal show. Sometimes the BIG DOG has to show you it’s still his yard,” Triple H wrote.

Reigns also tweeted after his return, which was his first appearance since March. He repeated the SummerSlam tagline for this year.

He wrote, “You’ll never see it coming. #SummerSlam”

Stay tuned for updates on what’s next for Reigns. You can see the related tweets below: