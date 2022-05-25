Roman Reigns Turns 37 Years Old Today, Two New Free WWE SuperCard Gift

Today, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is celebrating his 37th birthday.

The official WWE Twitter account wished The Tribal Chief a happy birthday earlier today. WWE tweeted:

“Happy birthday to The Needle Mover, The Head of the Table, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, @WWERomanReigns! @heymanhustle.”

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos also sent their cousin a birthday message.

“Happy birthday Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns [laughing emoji],” The Usos tweeted.

The popular WWE SuperCard mobile game is also celebrating the leader of The Bloodline today, introducing two free Reigns cards in the store for a limited time.