Roman Reigns Turns 37 Years Old Today, Two New Free WWE SuperCard Gift

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Today, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is celebrating his 37th birthday.

The official WWE Twitter account wished The Tribal Chief a happy birthday earlier today. WWE tweeted:

“Happy birthday to The Needle Mover, The Head of the Table, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, @WWERomanReigns! @heymanhustle.”

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos also sent their cousin a birthday message.

“Happy birthday Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns [laughing emoji],” The Usos tweeted.

The popular WWE SuperCard mobile game is also celebrating the leader of The Bloodline today, introducing two free Reigns cards in the store for a limited time.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR