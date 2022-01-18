Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Not Expected To Be A Champion vs. Champion Match

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was asked if Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a champion vs. champion match at WWE Wrestlemania 38 after it was recently teased on Smackdown. Here was Meltzer’s response:

“I was told no. That they just did it because those two guys had the belt at the time. So it made sense to do it at the time. But, at the time, that was not the direction that they were planning on…Lesnar and Reigns are going to have a match. I think we’ll have a lot better idea of what’s gonna happen after the Royal Rumble. But, if Seth [Rollins] wins and then Lesnar’s wrestling Roman, I would presume Roman beats him to win a belt back. Because Lesnar’s not going to be around long-term and Roman will be around every week. And then Rollins, I don’t know what their plans are as far as how long he would go long-term. They could have Big E beat him or they could just keep Seth going. They could have [Bobby] Lashley or… Kevin Owens. I mean there’s a lot of different ways they can go.”